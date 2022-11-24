PM AJK urges opposition to refrain from delaying LG polls

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday urged the opposition parties to refrain from delaying the local bodies polls being held after a pause of 31 years.

Talking to the media in Kotli, he said “The people of Azad Kashmir fully understand the tactics being used by the opposition parties”, he said adding that instead of creating hurdles the opposition parties should support the government’s efforts to transfer power to grass root level.

Regarding the imposition of additional taxes on electricity bills, he made it clear that there would be no increase in taxes on electricity bills.

To rid the people from taxes being levied on utility bills by the NEPRA the PM said that cheap electricity would be generated at local level. After Muzaffarabad, he said that electricity cables will be laid underground in Kotli.

“DHQ hospital will be further equipped to provide better medical facilities to people, especially those who have been facing Indian aggression at LoC”, he said adding that turning the liberated territory into a self-reliant and the welfare state was his dream.

Highlighting the Diaspora community’s role in the region’s development progress and prosperity, the PM said that after Mirpur overseas Kashmiris hailing from district Kotli have played important role in strengthening the national economy.”In the past, media houses also exploited journalists.”

Conference explores investment potential in AJK: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government organized an investment conference here on Wednesday to explore investment potential in different sectors including industry, tourism, agriculture, hydroelectric generation and natural resources of the region.

The conference was attended by Federation of Pakistan chambers of commerce and industry (FPCCI) and Faisalabad chamber of commerce representatives, besides AJK government officials and representatives of concern departments.

The conference was briefed by heads of different departments about opportunities and potential of development and benefits of private investment including joint ventures with public sectors.

Minister for finance Abdul Majid Khan while addressing the conference said AJK was an ideal place for investment in different sectors keeping view its political, social and economic conditions and exemplary law and order situation.

He said the region was blessed with scenic beauty for attracting tourists, precious gems like ruby, water resources and a better roads and communication network and government of the region spends 42 percent of its development budget on roads and communication infrastructure. The minister further informed the participants that basic amenities like electricity and water supply was available even in the far-flung areas of the region and the literacy rate was above 90 percent which suit the outside investors to live and earn peacefully.

He said his government was keen to provide every facility to investors in order to boost the local economy and special legislation was being introduce for the purpose. He also pointed out that Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BOAJK) had opened its 80 branches in far flung areas which can further facilitate investors and business community in the areas.

Minister Industries Chaudhary Maqbool Gujar told the participants that there had been seven industrial states in the region equipped with all facilities and potential of establishing every type of industry with special incentives being offered by the government.

President FPCCI Dr. Khuram Tariq and Chairman Loyal warier (an organization named with old name of Faisalabad) Taseer Akram Rana also spoke on the occasion and assured their support and cooperation with the government to attract outside investors and boost economy of the region.