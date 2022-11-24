Dar, Shehbaz have nothing to do with people’s problems: Cheema

Senior journalists and anchorpersons met Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan at his residence.

Chief Minister and Punjab Government’s Spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema was also present at the meeting.

Later talking to the media, Musarat Cheema stated that Chairman PTI Imran Khan discussed the colossal economic and political losses caused to the country due to the incompetent imported government and deliberated upon the long march strategy being held on Nov 26. After the regime change operation, Imran Khan continued to raise a strong voice against the state-sponsored oppression of journalists; she said and added that the pressure on the imported government will be increased to ensure the freedom of the media and the security of journalists in the country.

Musarat Cheema lamented that economic hitman Ishaq Dar and Shehbaz Sharif have nothing to do with people’s problems. Fugitive Nawaz Sharif and his crony Ishaq Dar have their hometown in London while the hapless people have to live in this country, she said.

Meanwhile, Musarat Cheema tweeted about the fast deteriorating economic situation of the country adding that under the leadership of the Crime Minister and Ishaq Dollar, the country has fallen into an economic abyss. Pakistan’s credit-debit swap has reached 123%.

Investors’ confidence will further decline after a very gloomy economic situation. She deplored that the incompetent government is not capable of taking the country out of this spate of crises. Currently, 88% of the country’s investors are saying that the country is not going in the right direction.

In such a situation, the possibility of further investment comes to an end.

The only solution to get the country out of the spate of crises is transparent elections and this is the demand of the people, she said. If these people continue to rule, God willing, the country will default. She deplored that fugitive Nawaz Sharif summons the so-called PM to the UK for consulting even a small issue and holds him for many days.

This is an insult to this country and this chair; she asserted and remarked that Shehbaz Sharif seems to be less of a prime minister and more of an oppressed lackey who is being exploited by Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.

Thereafter, Musarat Cheema met with digital media representatives.

The representatives of the digital department associated with electronic media told the problems being faced by them. Ms Cheema said that digital media has made its place differently.

Like other journalistic organizations, a representative platform is also required to solve the problems of people associated with digital media; she added and noted that digital media is playing an important role in all fields including politics, society, culture, sports, entertainment and politics.