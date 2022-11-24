NUST partners with Indonesian university for academic cooperation

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has entered into a multi-faceted partnership with Universitas Airlangga, a public university in Surabaya, Indonesia, for academic cooperation and community development. A delegation headed by Rector NUST Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari visited Surabaya, Indonesia, on the invitation of Universitas Airlangga to explore different opportunities for collaboration. The visit included participation in World Universities Association for Community Development (WUACD) and International Conference on Community Development.

During the proceedings, the NUST signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universitas Airlangga, Indonesia, and became a member of WUACD on invitation from the consortium. The signing ceremony was held at Universitas Airlangga, Surabaya. Rector NUST and Rector Universitas Airlangga were the signatories of the MoU. WUACD is an association of 31 universities that will work to construct and develop cooperation and collaboration between its members. The consortium members include universities from Australia, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, India, Korea, Libya, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Turkey, and Timor Leste.

The summit was attended by several Rectors and Presidents of different universities. A common consensus on cooperation in community development was made. This is the 2nd prestigious consortium NUST joined after Talloires Network in 2013. NUST will annually participate in the summit and report on community development initiatives. A particular focus will be made on developing partnerships with the member universities. The participating leaders of the summit expressed high hopes for a strong collaboration between the prestigious seats of learning in the different countries. On the sidelines, avenues of cooperation were also explored with other universities in Indonesia, including Universiti Teknologi Bandung and Universitas Udayana.