Guardiola ‘cannot be in a better place’ as he extends Manchester City deal

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola said “I cannot be in a better place” as he announced he had agreed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2025. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, 51, has won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles, since taking charge at City in 2016. “I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years,” said Guardiola in a club statement issued Wednesday. “I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.” The Spaniard added: “I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last 10 years, and it will happen in the next 10 years because this club is so stable. From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place. I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.” City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue. He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organisation, and it’s exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has.” Guardiola’s current deal at the Etihad Stadium is due to expire at the end of the season. He has already extended his contract twice during his time at the club.