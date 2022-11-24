Tiger tops PGA Tour bonus list again to earn $15 mn

MIAMI: Tiger Woods, who has played only nine competitive rounds in 2022, topped the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program for the second consecutive year to claim a $15 million bonus, the tour announced Tuesday. Woods, whose 82 PGA triumphs shares the all-time record with Sam Snead, led the analysis of global media exposure with top-ranked FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy second and Jordan Spieth third. McIlroy, a four-time major winner, took home $12 million while Spieth, a three-time major champion, made $9 million. The second-year impact program paid money to 23 players, the top 20 as planned plus three additional players who would have made the list under tweaked 2023 criteria — Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and Americans Cameron Young and Sam Burns. Each will be paid $2 million. The program, designed to reward those who delivered greater interest in the PGA, uses data measurement of internet searches, news article mentions, weekend television sponsor exposure, popularity measurement and social media reach and engagement.