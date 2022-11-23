The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported the low temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius in Karachi on Wednesday morning.

The port city’s weather is expected to stay dry during the next 24 hours, with a minimum temperature of 17°C to 19°C and a light fog.

According to the Met department, temperatures as high as 31°C to 33°C may be experienced in Karachi.

According to the report, the city has a 66% humidity level and slowly blowing northeastern winds.

Overall outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours, while foggy conditions are likely to prevail in plain districts of Punjab in the morning hours, Radio Pakistan reported.

Lower-than-normal air pressure and a weak La Nina situation are expected to prevail in the country, according to the Met department’s outlook for the remaining and next two months.

It stated overall, a tendency for normal to below-normal precipitation is likely over the country with maximum negative departure over the northern half.

Northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan may receive below-normal precipitation whereas southern Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh are expected to receive nearly normal precipitation during the forecast season.

“The temperatures are expected to remain above normal over northern parts of the country, slightly above normal over western to south-western parts and nearly normal over eastern parts with a tendency towards below normal night time temperatures over southwestern parts during the forecast season,” the outlook document stated.

Impact