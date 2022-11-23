Armeena expecting her first child!

Pakistan’s prominent film and TV actor, Armeena Rana and her husband Fesyl Khan are expecting their first child together.

The ‘Janaan’ star is the latest to join the celebrity mommy club as she announced her first pregnancy with husband Fesyl Khan on social media last night.

Khan took to her account on the photo and video sharing application on Monday and posted a glimpse of her maternity shoot on the feed. “Easily the BIGGEST, most rewarding project of my life,” she wrote along the mommy-to-be snap.

“Fesl, and I, are grateful to the Almighty for this beautiful gift,” her caption read on the gram.

Soon after the celebrity broke the big news, several showbiz fellows flocked to the comments section of the Insta post to extend their heartfelt wishes for the couple. “Mashallah mashallah babes ?can’t wait to meet the little angel,” wrote the ‘Aangan’ actor Mansha Pasha.

Mawra Hocane commented, “Congratulations meena!!!! MashaAllah so happy for u!”

Actors like Sadia Ghaffar, Nimra Khan, Kinza Hashmi and Zarnish Khan were also spotted in the comments sections as they congratulated the fellow actor and mommy-to-be.

To note, Armeena Rana and Fesyl Khan tied the knot sometime in 2019, according to the couple, but officiated their marriage in 2020 in a ceremony that was largely kept hidden from social media except for some Instagram captions confirming that the two had gotten married.

The couple surprised their fans with the news of their marriage on Valentine’s day 2020.

It is pertinent to mention that the childhood sweethearts had gotten engaged earlier in 2017.

On the professional front, Khan was last seen on the big screen in Azfar Jafri directorial ‘Sherdil’, opposite heartthrob Mikaal Zulfiqar.