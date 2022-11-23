English batsman Evans sacked by BBL team after failed dope test

PERTH: Australian Big Bash League side Perth Scorchers terminated their contract with English batsman Laurie Evans Tuesday after he tested positive for a banned substance during a routine anti-doping test. The white-ball specialist, who also plays for Surrey and Manchester Originals, failed the test during the English summer while playing in the Hundred competition, but it has only now come to light. “The club is disappointed to learn of Evans’ positive anti-doping test result relating to a sample provided in August 2022,” the Scorchers said in a statement. “Due to the circumstances the Scorchers, and Laurie and his management, have decided to mutually terminate his contract for the 2022-23 Big Bash League season.” The Twenty20 Big Bash League begins next month.

Evans, who played for the Scorchers last season, strenuously denied taking drugs. “I was shocked to be told that an anti-doping sample I provided in August 2022 tested positive for trace amounts of a banned substance,” he said in a statement via England’s Professional Cricketers’ Association. “I believe passionately in clean sport and I have never taken any banned substances. “I do not know what caused the positive test but my team and I are investigating how this could have happened and I am doing everything possible to find out,” he added. Surrey acknowledged Evans’ predicament and said it had been “in discussion with Laurie and his representatives and understand he intends to investigate this result”. “We will make no further comment until the process has concluded,” the club added.