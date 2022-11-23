PM summons cabinet’s special session

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned federal cabinet’s special session to discuss important matters on Thursday, a private TV channel reported. It is expected that the matter related to the key appointment in Pakistan Army will be discussed in the upcoming meeting besides other important issues. Reports said that the prime minister may take all cabinet members into confidence over who his pick for the next army chief before he departs on an official tour to Turkiye. The agenda of the cabinet meeting is not expected to be disclosed until late on Wednesday.