Court extends bail of Buzdar in illegal liquor licence case

An accountability court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till December 5 in an illegal liquor licence case.

The Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the hearing on the bail application of former chief minister. Usman Buzdar also appeared before the court on expiry of his interim bail.

During the proceedings, the court asked whether the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) required custody of Usman Buzdar. The NAB Prosecutor Faisal Shehzad Gondal stated: “We did not have arrest warrants of the petitioner”.

At this stage, Buzdar’s counsel requested the court to give a date for arguments. However, NAB prosecutor raised an objection on the plea, saying why a date was required in the absence of the arrest warrants. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing and extended the interim bail of the former chief minister till Dec 5.