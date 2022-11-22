Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Turkey on November 25 on a two-day visit, diplomatic sources cited on Tuesday.

At the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister is in Turkey.

He will inaugurate a frigate built by Pakistan Navy with the cooperation of Turkiye.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will both jointly christen the frigate.

Additionally, the prime minister will have discussions with Turkiye’s business community and his Turkish counterpart.

The prime minister will leave for Turkiye after deciding on an important appointment before departure, the government sources said.