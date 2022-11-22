Pakistan earns $633m from IT services’ export in Q1

Pakistan earned US$ 633.130 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), during July-September (2022-23), the export of computer services grew by 5.21 percent as it surged from US$ 490.850 million last fiscal year to US$ 516.410 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 5.73 percent, from US$ 176.506 million to US$ 186.622 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also surge by 10.27 percent from US$ 0.837 million to US$ 0.923 million.

The export and import of computer software-related services surged by 14.51 percent, from US$ 124.702 million to US$ 142.793 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services decreased to US$ 0.218 million from US$ 0.345 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a increase of 1.38 percent going down from US$ 188.460 million to US$ 185.854 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review declined by 23.13 percent by going down from US$ 1.340 million to US$ 1.030 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 22.66 percent, from US$ 0.962 million to US$ 0.744 million whereas the exports of other information services also decreased by 24.34 percent, from US$ 0.378 million to US$ 0.286 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed a decrease of 18.94 percent as these went down from US$ 142.720 million to US$ 115.690 million during the months under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 21.20 percent during the period as its exports increased from US$ 44.026 million to US$ 53.361 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 36.85 percent, from US$ 89.694 million to US$ 62.329 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.