ATC extends Imran’s bail in Sec 144 case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a case pertaining to protests and interference in state affairs. According to Express News, the case was heard by ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan.

With ai Tajumal Hussain Lati appearing on behalf of the former premier. Lati informed the court that Imran could not be present in court due to his bullet injuries and stated that Imran is unwell due to his injuries. The court extended Imran’s interim bail till November 28 after accepting the request for exemption from appearance on medical grounds. It also called for the complete medical report of the PTI chief to be submitted at the next hearing. The case was then adjourned for further hearing till November 28. The Islamabad police had filed a case against PTI chief Imran Khan and other party leaders for violating Section 144 during their rally in Islamabad held in August.