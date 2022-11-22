Ashrafi urges political and religious forces to unite for ‘charter of Pakistan’

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has urged all political parties and religious forces to unite for a ‘charter of Pakistan’ (Misaq-e-Pakistan).

Addressing a conference at Jamia Manzoorul Islamia in Lahore on Monday, he said all political and religious forces should sit together for economic and political stability of the country.

“In the current political situation, we should struggle for stability and security of the country, as country’s stability is linked with internal stability,” he added.

He said that the world leaders and businessmen were ready to invest in Pakistan if internal stability improves, adding that with an improved stability, Pakistan could get 25 to 30 billion dollars investment.

He said that religious forces of Pakistan had sent a message to the world by adopting the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan (Message of Pakistan) and other countries were also taking guidance from it.

“It is said that the religious community of Pakistan used to be in conflict with each other, but it is the religious community of Pakistan that has taken lead in sending the Paigham-e-Pakistan to the world,” he added. Ashrafi said that brotherhood, tolerance and love had been shown by the religious community through Paigham-e-Pakistan, adding that Al-Azhar University also published its Arabic translation.

He said that the country needed the ‘charter of Pakistan’ and all political and religious parties should join hands for the purpose. He said economic, judicial and electoral reforms would be brought about under the proposed charter. He emphasised that all political parties must play their part in eliminating the growing violence and intolerance in the country. He lamented the propaganda against Pakistan’s forces and security agencies, adding that it was unprecedented in the 75 years history of the country. He stressed that no one was dearer in the country than the Pakistani Army. He stressed devising a code of conduct for the social media because propaganda and fake news was damaging the unity of society.

He said that religion, country and security forces were the red line of the nation. He said: “We witnessed a wave of terrorism in the country after 9/11 incident”, adding that “our markets were deserted and our mosques, imambargahs and churches were targeted with suicide attacks”. He questioned how the situation came to an end, adding that it ended with unity among the nation and the army. He also appreciated the services of General Qamar Javed Bajwa for playing an important role in eliminating extremism in the country. He said that Pakistan could not prosper due to political and economic instability. He appealed to all political parties to sacrifice their personal egos for prosperity of the country.

Ashrafi said he did not receive any gift during the tenure of former prime minister Imran Khan and the gifts received during the present government had been deposited in the Toshakhana, adding that overseas Pakistanis faced embarrassment due to Toshakhana case.