Hurriyat leaders condemn custodial killings by Indian troops in IIOJK

In Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Hurriyat leaders and organizations had said that under a well-hatched conspiracy Indian army and police arrested innocent Kashmiri youth and martyred them in custody before issuing a fabricated narrative that “the militant killed in a crossfire” an already written statement.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) spokesman, Hurriyat leader Dr Musaib, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in their statements in Srinagar said, Sajjad Ahmad is the fresh victim of such target killing by the Indian troops in Islamabad (Anantnag) district.

They termed his killing as a cowardly and brutal act, said a press release. Indian army and police have martyred many detained youths on the pattern wherein they arrest a youth and take him to a deserted before martyring them in custody. The leaders and organizations said that the Modi government and its army and police had prepared a target list of Hurriyat activists, youth, intellectuals and journalists, and were targeting them one by one, now, the statements added.

They appealed to the international human rights organizations and champions of democracy to wake up from their deep slumber and come in a big way to prevent these extra-judicial killings under the patronage of the Hindutva government in Delhi.