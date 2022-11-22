Sharjeel hails establishment of loss, damages funding mechanism at COP27

Sindh Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday greeted the entire nation on the establishment of the “Loss and Damages” funding mechanism at COP 27 conference and said COP 27 recognized Pakistan’s case due to the sustained efforts and hard work of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Addressing a press conference in Sindh Assembly Committee Room, Sharjeel said that the 27th U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP27, has established a funding mechanism to compensate vulnerable nations for “Loss and Damages” from climate-induced disasters, which was a very important global issue. He said the foreign minister was fighting the case of flood victims at the global level, whose stance had been recognized by the world.

Memon welcomed the initiative of COP27 conference and said that it will benefit developing countries and the damages caused by climate change can be remedied to some extent. He said that the Sindh Cabinet had fixed the support price of wheat at Rs4,000 per 40 kilograms. This initiative has encouraged wheat farmers, which will increase wheat production and make Pakistan self-sufficient in wheat in the upcoming wheat season, he added.

Memon said that from today the survey work has started in the flood affected areas by the Sindh government. He said that Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has strictly instructed that all the farmers who are growing wheat should be given Rs5,000 each per acre immediately. He said that special attention is being paid to the construction of houses and the houses of more than two million victims will be constructed.

Sharjeel said that former prime minister Imran Khan has caused irreparable damage to the country and the flood victims for his personal interests. Even today millions of rain and flood victims are waiting for help, he said.

The minister said that Imran Khan made allegations against the Prime Minister, Interior Minister and institutions on the long march attack case for which he should be held accountable and action should be taken against him under Article 6.

To a question, Sharjeel said that the Sindh government has suspended DC Matiari and reportedly involved officials adding that a high-level investigation committee has been formed besides arrests have also been made in this case and action will be taken against the responsible ones. When asked about the Sehwan accident, he said that a sad incident has taken place. The National Highway Authority has also suspended the negligent officers, he responded.