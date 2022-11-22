HEC announces scholarships for Balochistan, merged districts students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday announced postgraduate scholarships for students of Balochistan and erstwhile FATA (merged tribal districts) to study in HEC recognised Pakistani universities.

According to official sources, applications are invited from outstanding students from Balochistan and erstwhile FATA who intend to pursue postgraduate studies (MS/MPhil Programme) from HEC recognised local universities/degree awarding institutions (DAIs). The scholarships are being offered for the academic year 2022-23 in all areas of studies/disciplines under “Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for the Students of Balochistan and FATA (Phase-Il)” Batch-V.

As per eligibility criteria, applicants must possess a Local/Domicile Certificate from Balochistan province/erstwhile FATA. The candidates must have completed 16 years of education with at least 60% marks. While the maximum age is 35 years as on Closing Date. The candidates must have acquired the requisite academic qualifications on or before the closing date. The candidates who are already availing of any other HEC/Government scholarship are not eligible to apply. The candidates will have to meet HEC and university criteria for admission in MS/MPhil programmes. The sources further said that scholarships will cover Tuition fees and other charges (including Hostel Fee) – maximum Rs60,000 per semester/year.

Meanwhile, living allowance of Rs10,000 per month with an annual increment of Rs500 for 2nd year. However, book allowance of Rs6,000 per annum, a traveling allowance of Rs5,000 per annum and an initial settlement allowance of Rs10,000, once will be given to successful candidates.

The HEC scholarships will be awarded on merit and District/Agency Quota. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Aptitude Test (conducted by HEC) and academic credentials. Candidates have to secure at least 50% marks in the test.

The scholarship distribution ratio for the students of Balochistan and FATA is 50:50, the sources said adding that the students already enrolled in any MS/MPhil programme may also apply. Please visit http://hec.gov.pk/site/phobf for further details and IN/OUT category explanation before filling out the application form. The merit list of scholarships will be prepared on the basis of online information/data provided by the applicants, and in case of any misrepresentation/error/omission, the scholarship shall be cancelled at any stage.

The applicants are required to submit their application online through the HEC website http://hec.gov.pk/site/phobf. Hard copies of applications and any other documents are not required at this stage. Applicants have to Deposit/Bank Challan/Bank Draft/Pay Order of Rs1000/- (Non-refundable), as application processing fee in Habib Bank Limited, Account Number 1742 7900 1334 01, Title of Account: Higher Education Commission, Branch Code: 1742.