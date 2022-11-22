People throng flea markets to buy warm clothes

A large number of people in the various parts of the federal capital thronged n flea markets to buy warm clothes amid the start of the winter season in Pakistan.

The sale of warm clothes and long shoes gained momentum since the start of winter, especially in the flea markets where shops were seen displaying old and new warm clothes to attract customers. Stalls of used clothes in Landa Bazar at Peshawar Mor, Aabpara market and Faizabad are offering sweaters, coats, quilts, blankets, trousers, shirts, woollies, children’s wear and jackets.

Ahmar Najeed, a buyer at flea market, on Monday told APP said that inflation coupled with poverty were forcing people to buy warm clothes from Landa bazaars. He said that new clothes were very expensive and not affordable to buy so he had come to buy second hand clothes for his children and himself. He observed that warm clothes in the flea markets were also expensive as compared to previous years.

Nighat Ahmad, a woman customer, who was a teacher at a local school, said that purchasing power of the salaried people was decreasing and the quilt set that she bought last year for the winter from main shops were no more affordable this year. Several poor customers thought a considerable increase in prices at the Landa Bazaars and the prices of clothes were higher as compared to the last year, said Naeem Magsi, a shopper at Peshawar Mor.

“New warm clothes are beyond the purchasing power of poor people while these bazaars are providing comparatively affordable second-hand imported garments and that’s why I came here for shopping, another visitor Waleed Shahid said.

Gul Zaman a hawker at Aabpara said he had been selling second-hand leather jackets since last ten years, but he had not seen such inflation before and they were bound to sale jackets in high prices as vendors were also forced to buy expensive jackets from wholesale markets.

The business in the shoe market of Peshawar Mor increased manifold times in winter as hundreds of customers visited the flea market in the quest of long and leather shoes which helped them to earn substantial amount of money in the winter season, another shopkeeper Jamal Khan expressed.