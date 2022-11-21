After rolling out the polls feature for its Android and iOS users, Meta-owned WhatsApp has finally started work on making the feature available for Windows users.

Some beta users already find the feature accessible through the social messaging application’s Windows 2.2242.0.0 update which includes polls, shortcuts, and online status, as per WABetaInfo.

Earlier, users on Windows were only able to view and vote for polls on groups within the application, but they will soon be able to even create the polls by themselves as soon as the feature is available.

“If you want to create a poll, you need to click the attach icon placed next to the chat bar: a poll shortcut will show up and it opens the view shown in this screenshot,” WABetaInfo states in its report about WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo, users can “add up to 12 options to the poll and it is always end-to-end encrypted, so only other people in the same conversation can read and reply to it”, just like it happens on Android, iOS, and Desktop.

It should be noted that the feature is available for both group chats and individuals.

The feature, currently available to beta users, will roll out to more users in the upcoming days.