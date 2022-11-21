New army chief’s appointment date announced: Find out

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that the process for appointing a new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has begun and that the new COAS will be appointed by November 25.

The defence minister stated unequivocally that the appointment of the new Army chief was not stalled.

He stated that the process for appointing the Army chief had begun, denying any impasse.

“The summary of the new Army chief’s appointment will be received tomorrow.” When we receive the summary, we will hold a consultation on the proposed names, and the new Chief of Army Staff will be announced by November 25,” Kh Asif said.

The defence minister stated that the summary would include 5 or 6 names, as well as the dossiers associated with them.

“We are not under pressure to appoint a new army chief,” he said, adding that allies were consulted at every stage.

The defence minister stated that one of the five or six proposed names in the summary would be finalised.

He stated that the government would make a decision after consulting with the Pakistan Army leadership about the proposed names. “There has been no progress on this matter thus far,” he added.

Kh Asif wrote in a tweet today, “The process for the appointment to the highest positions in the Pakistan Army has begun today.” God willing, the appointments will be completed in accordance with the Constitution’s requirements soon.”