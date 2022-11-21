Lollywood meets Bollywood at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night

A galaxy of stars from India and Pakistan attended Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 awards ceremony in Dubai.

Bollywood and Lollywood stars reach Dubai for one of the most memorable events in the film industry. Internationally, Pakistani talent is gaining a lot of traction. After years of effort, Pakistani artists’ efforts to revive the business have finally paid off. The honoring of Pakistani actors Sajal Aly, Humayun Saeed, and Fahad Mustafa at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night last night was another fantastic occasion in this regard. Since celebrities from both India and Pakistan attended the event, we saw actors Ranveer Singh, Govinda, and Janhvi Kapoor as well as comedian Bharti Singh. These are the key events from the event.

Humayun Saeed is having a great year. His movie London Nahi Jaunga received positive reviews and did well at the box office. The Filmfare Middle East Achiever’s Night honored him when he went on to star in the Netflix series The Crown.

He also enjoyed teasing Bharti Singh, to whom he made the following promise: Main India Bhi Jaonga.

Sajal Aly said she owed a debt of gratitude to Humayun Saeed, who years ago saw potential in her and gave her a break in the business. She and her brother Aly Syed took a photo with Ranveer Singh after having a sweet moment with him.

She also got to know Janhvi Kapoor. When Sajal collaborated with Janhvi’s late mother Sri Devi on the movie Mom: Mom, the two actresses grew close.