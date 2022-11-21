Meghan Markle trolled for not winning the GQ Award

Meghan Markle is expected to win a trophy at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, according to reports from earlier this year. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was expected to receive “one of the top accolades of the evening” at the occasion on November 16, according to The Sun. According to a number of stories, Meghan would be honoured for her charitable activities. She was anticipated to show up for the yearly celebration, which frequently draws A-list celebrities like the Beckhams, Ed Sheeran, and Idris Elba. Online trolls are making fun of Meghan Markle because it didn’t happen. “Tons of media and fanfare about Meghan being honoured at the GQ Awards. Then ..Silence.. How embarrassing,” wrote a user while poking fun at the Duchess of Sussex. “Remember the Academy Awards. ” They” were presenting.” a user commented. “The Emmy they were going to win for the Oprah Whinefrey interview,” a different person remarked.