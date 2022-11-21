Politics of protest marches not in country’s interest: traders

The trader’s bodies of the city have announced not to be part of any political protest march, saying that it would adversely affect business activities and the national economy. President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Punjab Sharjeel Mir, in a statement, said that some political elements were creating anarchy-like situations for self-interests. He said the politics of long marches would be destructive for traders and the country’s economy. Mir added that the country has been facing different challenges and cannot afford such activities that would cause political instability and adversely affect the economy. President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saqib Rafique, while talking to APP, urged all political parties to sit together and find a solution to pull the country out of the political crises so that trade activities could be restored. He said that country’s current political and economic uncertainty was “problematic”, and if urgent steps were not taken timely it would further worsen the country’s economy.