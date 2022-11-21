The United Nations COP27 climate summit concluded with a breakthrough agreement to create a formal “loss and damage” fund to help vulnerable countries cope with the excesses of climate change. The deal marks a historic moment in climate diplomacy-loss and damage have been an especially contentious subject at the COP, the issue was added to the official agenda for the first time after pressure from the G-77, including Pakistan was struck by an unprecedented series of floods just this year. Developing countries have contributed very little to the pollution that heats the globe but bear most of the cost regardless.

While the agreement is certainly a step in the right direction, it’s one thing to create a fund and another to operationalize it-the developed world has not yet provided the USD100 billion in climate aid that was promised by 2020. The fund is expected to draw on contributions from developed countries and multilateral development banks who have been urged to mobilize climate finance. The European Union and the United States argued that seemingly emerging economies like China already have the financial power to contribute but have not been obligated to do so just yet.

At last year’s summit in Glasgow, countries agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This year, under pressure from big fossil energy emitters and oil producers such as China and Saudi Arabia, the summit backtracked on this promise and was unable to formalize an agreement for stricter emissions reductions. The text also made a reference to “low-emissions energy”, inciting concern that it paved the way for increased use of natural gas-a fossil fuel that releases both carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere.

The mitigation and phasing out of fossil energies is long overdue at the COP-it is highly frustrating that this proposal was stonewalled once again by countries who refuse to take responsibility for their actions. However, it is encouraging that for the first time, countries like the US, who have long resisted loss and damage have conceded that they must make reparations for the disproportionate damage their industrial activity has caused. There’s a lot of uncertainty going forward-when will the fund become operational? How exactly will it be funded? The deal stipulated the creation of a “transitional committee to oversee this process but the details of that will not be worked out until next year. We are already losing crucial time in the fight against global warming and it is imperative, now more than ever, to act with immediacy. *