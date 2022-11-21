Resolute resolve

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that he has prepared a ‘big surprise’ for his opponents on November 26, a private TV channel reported. The former prime minister met media delegations at his Lahore residence on Sunday and talked about plans for the upcoming rally in Rawalpindi on November 26. The PTI chief said he would ‘surprise’ everyone on the day. “I know their [incumbent government] plans, but I am planning ahead.”

Setting aside all the intelligence reports relating to fears of another attack on his life, Imran Khan expressed resolve to reach Rawalpindi at all costs. “I know that my life is in danger. There may be another attack but despite all the fears, I would reach Rawalpindi. I know that my wounds cannot heal soon. I will lead the long march with the wounded leg,” he added.

Responding to a question about their next plan, the PTI chairman said that they would reveal their future strategy soon.

Imran Khan said that he has no objection to whoever becomes the next chief of army staff (COAS). “The PDM government has been trapped from all directions, they would lose badly if they call for elections and the country would default if they don’t,” he added.

Imran Khan said the PDM government has sent messages to him via President Arif Alvi. “My only demand is a free and fair election … we can talk on other issues once the date for the elections is announced,” he added.

He added that despite using all the state machinery, the PDM could not find anything other than the Toshakhana gift. “I am sure the watch propaganda will also be exposed in the court,” he maintained.

He said efforts are being made to ensure clean and transparent elections as soon as possible. “There is no solution to country’s problems except for snap polls,” he said. “The whole world is aware of their [incumbent rulers] corruption stories. Even after using the entire state machinery against me, they could not find anything except the watch, and I am going to court over the watch issue,” he reiterated.