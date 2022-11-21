Big win for Bilawal’s ‘climate diplomacy’

“What we seek is not charity, not alms , not aid–but justice.” Pakistan’s youngest foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had roared in September with a ferocity that forced many to walk down memory lane to the crowded jalsagahs of the ’70s. However, words, no matter how powerful remain just words unless and until they culminate in promising beginnings. What transpired in Sharm Al Sheikh, Egypt, in a historic first at the COP27 UN climate summit could not have come as a better occasion. That a deadlock of 30 years has finally been broken with the rich North agreeing to set up a “loss and damage” fund is all the evidence needed to rubberstamp that when led by determined leadership, even the smallest of players on the chessboard can do wonders. Getting the initial buy-in from the polluters of the first world is a phenomenal foundation stone using which Pakistan–a developing country battered by the unrelenting onslaught of “biblical” floods–would stand on its own feet. However, if leading a group of 77 developing countries to a breakthrough has landed as a big shiny star on Pakistan’s report card, it should also be celebrated as a surprising marvel of a 33-year-old who came as a breath of fresh air, invested all of himself to take a shot from the edge of a box and scored a landmark victory of principle in the comity of nations. Taking a step back, one can clearly see that the heart-wrenching sight of over 33 million of his countrymen paying the price of greedy industrialisation of the bigger players with their lives and livelihoods was what rattled Mr Bhutto-Zardari to be in the vanguard and fight against international pressures from the front row. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, having seen him invested in making as many bridges as deemed necessary to avert the Damoclean sword hanging above the heads of his country-men in New York, also appreciated the “excellent climate democracy,” which manifested in the acceptance of the demand for Loss and Damage. It would be a big injustice to discredit his part in bringing the longtime holdout, the US, to the deliberations table. As quite appropriately remarked by Molwyn Joseph of Antigua and Barbuda, “The agreements made at COP27 are a win for our entire world.” Still, this part of the world would do better if it realises the endeavours undertaken by one of its own to ensure a grand victory that not only speaks to his plight but aims to address many others that have been similarly wronged. Reacting to the development, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund and financial arrangements to address the issue of climate justice, was a “major win” for Pakistan and all of the developing world.

“In monumental achievement for climate justice & G77 led by Pakistan, the COP27 has successfully concluded with loss and damage as part of the agenda including a fund and financial arrangements to address this issue,” he said, and congratulated Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry for hosting a historic COP27.

The foreign minister said that having experienced first-hand scale and devastation of Pakistan floods, they traveled to the United Nations General Assembly to advocate for climate justice. He recalled that the Group of 77, chaired by him at the UN, unanimously adopted Pakistan’s proposal to demand loss and damage be part of the COP27 agenda.

Bilawal Bhutto said that in Egypt too, Pakistan’s proposal as chair of G77 to include language ‘loss and damage fund’ on the agenda had achieved consensus. Upon conclusion of negotiations, we have sustained that consensus and also included necessary language on fund and financial arrangement, he added. The foreign minister also mentioned his interactions with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry both in Egypt and over the phone in which he appreciated the leadership on climate, requested support for G77, and demanded the inclusion of financial arrangements to tackle loss and damage which led to a compromise.

The foreign minister paid special gratitude to all members of G-77 and China for their continued support and trust in Pakistan’s leadership. “A special shout-out to team Pakistan at COP27. The team of the foreign ministry and climate change ministry led by Minister Sherry Rehman, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered a major win on the world stage,” he commented.

The foreign minister championed the cause of loss and damage for developing countries vulnerable to climate change, which was endorsed by G77 and China Meeting of foreign ministers in New York chaired by him. “This is a major win for Pakistan and all of the developing world.” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked.