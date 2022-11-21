Gen Bajwa opens prefabricated village for Lasbella flood victims

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Balochistan’s Lasbella district where he inaugurated a prefabricated village in Lal Gul Goth constructed for flood-affected people of the area who lost their homes, the military said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Laal Gul Goth was badly devastated by recent floods with livestock, personal belongings of people and basic infrastructure completely lost.

“The new prefabricated village includes a primary school, is lit by off-grid solar power and is also provided with a tube well. The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) completed this project in record time as this was promised to the villagers by the Pakistan Army,” the statement added.

The ISPR stated that the COAS was briefed by Director General FWO Major General Kamal Azfar about the progress of rehabilitation work for the flood affectees.

The army chief met teachers and students of the newly-renovated primary school in Lal Gul Goth and local villagers. The army chief said that the Pakistan Army will continue all-out efforts to expedite the rehabilitation process being undertaken with the support of federal and provincial governments.

High-ranking civil and military officials were also present on the occasion.

Later, Gen Bajwa interacted with the troops of Quetta Corps, FWO, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and Pakistan Coast Guards and appreciated their efforts during the rescue, relief and rehabilitation process in the recent flooding.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider and Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen Kashif Nazir accompanied the COAS during the visit. Earlier on arrival, Gen Bajwa was received by Commander Quetta Corps Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor.