QWP criticizes PTI for country’s bankrupt rumors

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for spreading rumors that the country was about to go bankrupt.

Addressing a gathering in Koz Behram Dheri District Charsadda, he said that what purpose the PTI leaders wanted to achieve by spreading rumors about the country’s economy. “This amounts to conspiring against the country,” he remarked. On this occasion, ANP workers Sharif Gul, Qadeem Gul Haji, Javed Haji, Hasham Khan, Ziarat Khan and Hazratullah announced to join QWP along with their family members and supporters.

Aftab Sherpao said that the appointment of the army chief would be made as per the Constitution, adding that PTI chairman Imran Khan wanted to make this process controversial. He was also critical of Imran Khan’s long march, saying what type of independence he wanted as the country was already independent.

He said that Imran Khan strained the country’s relations with other nations when he was the prime minister. He said that now, the country was going in the right direction and it was enjoying good relations with other nations.

The QWP leader said the PTI undermined the governance and the economy during its four-year rule. He said that the PTI leadership wanted a clash between the state institutions. “The incompetence of the PTI could be gauged from the fact that it changed five IGPs and several chief secretaries of Punjab,” he added.

He said that Imran Khan had created a huge gulf between the government and the Opposition due to which the two sides could not have a normal working relation. He maintained that Imran Khan hailed the judiciary when the court gave a verdict in his favour, but he started criticizing it when a judgment was made against him.

The QWP leader also came hard on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister for demanding the fresh election and said the PTI had been ruling the province for nine years. “The next general election will take place on its due time and the incumbent federal government will complete the remaining term in office,” he clarified.

He advised the provincial government to take steps to improve the worsening law and order in KP instead of indulging in non-issues. He said the incidents of kidnapping for ransom, targeted killings and extortion had increased due to which the people were feeling insecure.

About the chief minister’s claim that the federal government was not releasing funds to the merged tribal districts, he said the provincial government should share the figures as to how much money the ex-Fata received when Imran Khan was in power. He said that the PTI leaders were bent on misleading the youth and were using them for their vested interests. “What about the 10 million jobs the PTI had promised to create?” he asked.

He lamented that Pakistan had lagged far behind in the race of development compared to regional countries like India and Bangladesh that had excelled in every field. “We need to work hard to compete against our competitors in every field to make Pakistan a prosperous country,” he added.