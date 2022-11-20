Climate Change and Environment

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) established an international environmental treaty to combat “dangerous human interference with the climate system,” in part by stabilising greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere. The world needs to protect this blessed planet as per Paris Accord with dedication and commitment. Green adoption and transformation are the only solutions to combat this big challenge. Sustainable future linked to clean energy with putting a tax on fossil fuel. Faster climate action for climate change on a war footing basis is the need of the hour in this critical decade to save this planet. Governments need to take solid and concrete steps and actions to save the planet from pollution. Developed and emerging countries should take lead and now need to move toward a green economy. The US and China should take collective responsibility and should give a clear and concrete message with effective measures and actions at the global level.

Climate change is the defining challenge of our time and companies around the world are stepping up with ambitious net zero commitments. Our climate and sustainability team helps clients implement those pledges and seize new opportunities to build a competitive advantage.

Decarbonising the global economy will require the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources and a firm embrace of business sustainability strategy by heavy industry.

Avoiding the most devastating impacts of a warming planet demands a step change. But while the task ahead is significant, there are signs that a fundamental shift to mitigate climate change is well underway. Change is sweeping every industry as companies reimagine how to incorporate sustainability into business. The early movers are establishing leads in burgeoning new markets and capturing value created by the push for sustainability. Our Climate Change and climate action is an ongoing process, not an event, and it requires extraordinary collaboration. COP27 provides a critical opportunity for business and government leaders to double down on their climate goals, forge new collaborations, and achieve innovative solutions with targets. The world has to adopt climate change practices

The world is failing to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and the consequences are dire. Our climate-change hub features the latest coverage and expert analysis, keeping you ahead of the biggest developments. Climate change affects everything from geopolitics to economies to migration. It shapes cities, life expectancies, regions, and countries. The US and developed countries would meet their emission reduction targets by 2030 and called on other countries to shift from financing coal in developing countries to financing clean and renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, and food systems. Climate change poses a significant threat to the continent. But as global decarbonisation efforts intensify, Africa could emerge as a green power. Societies and economies must take action today to thrive in the future. We need to work with national and local governments and corporations to build their climate-risk resiliency. A growing number of large institutional investors today are incorporating sustainable finance into green energy. Decarbonising the global economy will require the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources and a firm embrace of business sustainability strategy by heavy industry. We are working with clients to pave the way forward in their portfolios. New technologies and business models are needed to drive the global economy to net zero by 2050. Many companies underestimate the pace and scope of change required to achieve sustainability at scale. Agriculture is a major driver of global greenhouse gas emissions. Our sustainability consulting team works with clients to develop strategies for addressing those emissions while strengthening the stability of global food systems. Decarbonizing supply chains is a game-changer in the push to build a net zero global economy. We work with clients to adopt key levers and proven technologies to slash emissions and catalyze climate impact.

The sustainability topics, including biodiversity, circular economy, climate innovation, decarbonization, sustainable agriculture, transition financing, water management, and other related topics-across all sectors-support this global challenge. COP27 provides a critical opportunity for business and government leaders to double down on their climate goals, forge new collaborations, and achieve innovative solutions. The impacts of climate change on biodiversity and the means to mobilize global actions toward the challenges to halt biodiversity loss and to reduce the impacts of climate change and pollution.

Finance is vital for the green energy transition, but access to low-cost finance is uneven as capital costs differ substantially between regions. This Session will showcase actual solutions, deals, commitments, and pledges to reduce the three costs of green loan environmental issues in Pakistan including air pollution, water pollution, noise pollution, climate change, pesticide misuse, soil erosion, natural disasters, desertification, and flooding. Some of the most promising ways to mitigate climate change are what we call “natural climate solutions”: the conservation, restoration, and improved management of land, to increase carbon storage or avoid greenhouse-gas emissions in landscapes worldwide.

Pakistan lies in a temperate zone and its climate is as varied as the country’s topography. Generally dry and hot near the coast and along the lowland plains of the Indus River and becoming progressively cooler in the northern uplands and Himalayas. Climate change in Pakistan is a major issue for the country. Pakistan is highly vulnerable to climate change. As with the changing climate in South Asia as a whole, the climate of Pakistan has changed over the past several decades, with significant impacts on the environment and people. In addition to increased heat, drought, and extreme weather in parts of the country, the melting of glaciers in the Himalayas has impacted some of the important rivers of Pakistan. Recent floods and rains destroyed agriculture & human lives badly & we need to focus on eco-friendly policies with dedication and commitment at all levels to tackle this big challenge of climate challenge and pollution through a proper action plan.

The writer is an entrepreneur and Advisor (LGU).