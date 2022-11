CPO orders foolproof security for PTI long march

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Saturday said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the security of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march.

CPO said that all available resources were being utilized to provide best possible security cover to the long march.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police had finalized all the security arrangements for the long march. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Waseem Riaz Khan was monitoring the security arrangements while Superintendent of Police, Saddar and other senior police officers were checking point wise duty and briefing the police personnel.

Rawalpindi district Police, administration and Rescue-1122 have finalized all the arrangements for the long march.

Police personnel including commandos from the Elite Force and sharpshooters were deployed to provide foolproof security cover to the long march upon entering the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi district.

The Rawalpindi administration had finalised the traffic, security and Rescue-1122 plans for the movement of rallies of PTI heading towards Rawalpindi to stage a protest. As per the programme of PTI, the leadership of PTI would be heading the rallies.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic Headquarters Raja Nisar was monitoring all the arrangements, he added.

Special diversion plans were also finalized to regulate traffic on city roads during the long march and public meeting. Enhanced number of traffic wardens would be deployed on alternative routes to ease traffic flow and facilitate the road users, he said adding, CTP would also try to spread awareness about up-to-date traffic situation through FM 88.6 and social media.

Rawalpindi police have formulated a comprehensive security plan for maintaining law and order until the protesters leave Rawalpindi. According to a police spokesman, over 10,000 personnel would be deployed to ensure security while 750 traffic wardens and officers would also be deployed to ensure foolproof traffic arrangements in Rawalpindi.

He informed that over 400 Elite commandos would be on security duty during the long march. Additional police force would be deployed on Murree Road and other routes of the long march while the teams of Elite and Dolphin forces were patrolling in different areas to check law and order situation.

Over 100 snipers and police officials would be stationed atop buildings on the route of the long march.

Rawalpindi district police had also made foolproof security arrangements for safety of the long march container and 2500 police personnel would be deployed in the inner cordon.

Monitoring of the long march route was being conducted through CCTV cameras while four special vehicles equipped with CCTV cameras facility were also being used to monitor the security of the long march routes.