Pakistan cultural day celebrated in Beijing with colorful style

The annual International Culture Day of the Pakistan Embassy College (PECB) was celebrated here on Saturday with colorful Pakistani styles, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

The event was dedicated to the celebrations of the 75-year of independence of Pakistan. A part of the proceeds collected during the event would also be donated to the flood victims of Pakistan. Ambassadors and senior diplomats, officials, media representatives and students along with their families participated in this cultural gala.

Around 27 countries had set up their national stalls to exhibit their cultural handcrafts, products and traditional cuisine. Cultural performances of various countries were also presented which were enjoyed by the guests.

In his address at the event, the Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moin ul Haque appreciated the school management and the students for the successful organization of the event which had become PECB’s signature and popular event for the diplomatic and international community in China.

He noted that PECB was the first and the oldest international school in Beijing dedicated to imparting high-quality education to children of the expatriate community.

He said that students are the future leaders of our nations and encouraged them to continue their studies with diligence, determination, and honesty.