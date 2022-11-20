Traffic accidents reduced in Islamabad

Islamabad Capital police on Saturday said that fatal and non-fatal road accidents have declined in Islamabad during the current year due to awareness campaigns and enforcement on traffic rules. In a statement, police said that Islamabad Capital police is taking indiscriminate action on violations of traffic rules and making all possible efforts to ensure a coordinated traffic system in the city.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the spokesperson said that the capital police was trying to provide convenient travel facilities to the road users in the federal capital.

Under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanvever, he said that all possible measures are being taken to prevent accidents by acting indiscriminately against the violators of traffic rules.

During the ongoing year, he said that 6,916 calls related to accident were received at Safe City and Pucar 15. A total of 68 fatal and 88 non-fatal accidents occurred, which is a significant decrease as compared to the year 2021. In addition, enforcement has increased by 75 percent in current year as compared to 2021. During the ongoing year, challan tickets were issued to 9,15, 262 persons for violating traffic rules.