Govt fighting for rights of public: PPP

Leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan on Saturday said the party was fighting for the rights of poor people, laborers and farmers living in the country.

These views were expressed by Pakistan Peoples Party Balochistan Information Secretary Sardar Sarbaland Jogezai, Mohiuddin Rind, Provincial Leader Engineer Hadi Askari, Provincial Deputy General Secretary Qasim Khan Achakzai, Provincial Record Secretary Dar Muhammad Hazara, Provincial Executive Committee Member Sardar Imran Bangulzai at Hazara Town Kirani Road at the ceremony of the Liaison Office in Quetta.

Qasim Achakzai, Malik Zeeshan Hussain, Nadeem Ahmed Khan, Isa Khan Hazara, Akhtar Baloch, Sami Khan Bardich, Haider Durrani, Rahmatullah and others were also present on this occasion.

The speakers said PPP was committed to serving humanity beyond prejudice. There had always been conspiracies to end the PPP but under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari, the convoy of PPP was moving forward.

The party leadership had been empowering workers, which not only strengthened the party but also reinforced the democracy and democratic institutions in the country by making sacrifices, they underlined.

They said PPP was the only party which was fighting for the rights of poor people, laborers and farmers living in Pakistan.

They said that in the 2023 elections, the PPP would make a clean sweep across the country including Balochistan and would form governments in the provinces and the centre.

“Whenever the PPP came to power, it served women, workers and the poor people regardless of race and colour. Ity provided employment to millions of educated youth during its tenure”, the speakers said, adding that during the four years of PTI rule, millions of people were made unemployed and homeless.

They said that the Peoples Party started the Benazir Income Support Program, from which millions of poor women and deserving people were benefiting, but the former rulers had stopped it; now the current federal government initiated the program again in which more poor families from Balochistan would be included and financial assistance would be given to them.

They congratulated the provincial leader of the party, Engineer Hadi Askari, on the establishment of the liaison office of the Peoples Party on Kirani Road in Hazara Town, saying that the Hazara people living in Hazara Town and Murriabad area had strengthened the party and entrusted it with their votes in the past.

They said Imran Niazi and PTI lost their senses after being stripped of power and were continuously spreading negative propaganda against the national security institutions. “They will get nothing but failure as ‘Fitna March’ has been rejected by people.”

On the occasion, PPP’s Provincial Information Secretary Sardar Sarbaland Jogezai and other leaders cut the ribbon and inaugurated the party’s liaison office.