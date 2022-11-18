Mufti-e-Azam Maulana Rafi Usmani passes away at 86

Pakistan’s Grand Mufti, President of Jaamiyah Darul Uloom Karachi and renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Rafi Usmani passed away on Friday at the age of 86. The late Mufti-e-Azam was the elder brother of the Islamic university’s Vice President Maulana Mufti Taqi Usmani and the son of Pakistan’s former grand mufti Shafi Usmani. Mufti Rafi Usmani was born in the United-India’s Deoband town on July 21, 1936. He was also the patron of the Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Pakistan.

Condolences on the death of the country’s grand mufti started pouring in with Sindh’s Governor Kamran Tessori extending his thoughts to his family. “This is a great loss for not only Pakistan but also the Islamic world. Mufti sahib’s contributions to the promotion of religious teaching are unparalleled,” the governor said in his condolence message shared on Twitter. Tessori added that the void created by the death of Mufti Rafi Usmani will not be filled for a long time.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed grief over the esteemed scholar’s demise. “Mufti sahib’s death is a great tragedy for the Islamic world. His religious services are eternal,” CM Murad said expressing sorrow. The chief minister prayed for Mufti Rafi Usmani to be granted a high place in Jannah.