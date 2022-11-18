Rehabilitating of roads, sewerage system in Karachi underway: Wahab

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the work of rehabilitating various roads, drains, revamping sewerage system and installation of paver blocks in Karachi is underway.

“We are improving the infrastructure affected by rains and every possible effort is being made to complete the development works at a fast pace so as to provide convenience to the citizens,” the Administrator said this on the occasion of his visit to different areas of the city.

The relevant officers were also present on the occasion. Barrister Murtuza Wahab reviewed the development works on I.I.Chandrigar Road, Mumtaz Hasan Road and Boat Basin Clifton and directed the officers to speed up the work.

On the occasion of Ziauddin Nullah’s visit, the Administrator Karachi said that the nullah was in a dilapidated condition and it is being improved it.

He said that heavy machinery is being used to clean the drain and the affected part is also being repaired, which will improve the flow of the drain and remove the blockage in the way of drainage.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also reviewed the ongoing development works under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project at Clifton Boat Basin and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officers.

Project Director Nazir Memon, while briefing Administrator Karachi, said that under the project, construction work is being done in the entire section from Shawn Circle to Bilawal House Chowrangi. He said that many works are in the stages of completion.

He said that Boat Basin Food Street and surrounding roads and footpaths are being beautified and various monuments are being installed at intersections.

The Administrator Karachi while talking to the local businessmen on the occasion said that the completion of this project will add another good project in the city. He said that it will not only increase the beauty of the city but also maintain the traffic in the area.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that where the rehabilitation and development works are taking place, a strategy has been prepared by taking the residents and businessmen into confidence.