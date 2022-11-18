All 306 candidates failed in written test of SIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has announced results of exams of Sub Inspectors and Inspectors being held under quota of fast promotions in August, 2022.

According to KPPSC, fifteen candidates passed written examination among 44 that applied for the 50 posts of Inspectors.

Results of two candidates are withheld due to petition filed in Peshawar High Court regarding qualification criteria.

Not a single candidate passed written examination for 65 advertised posts of Sub Inspector. The results of failed and successful candidates are displayed on website of the commission.

It is worth mentioning that commission received 379 and 306 applications for posts of Inspectors and Sub Inspectors respectively.

DC for deduction of salaries of absent teachers: Deputy Commissioner Dir Payan Zubair Khan Niazi on Friday directed the officials concerned to take strict legal action against habitual absentee school teachers besides deduction of their salaries.

Chairing a meeting of District Guidance Committee for Education, he directed the Assistant Commissioners to complete the pending inquiry regarding education at the earliest so that legal action could be taken accordingly. He further said to overcome the shortage of teachers at all school levels.

The DC directed that a summary of those schools in which the number of male and female students is more than the capacity should be moved for holding of double shift classes. He said that the posts of women SDOs should be filled as soon as possible.

The DC further said that WAPDA should remove the electric poles, wires and transformers from inside the schools as soon as possible.

He said that the buildings of the schools which are dilapidated should be provided to the DEOs by their list of executive engineers so that they can demolish them and construct new buildings. Apart from this, all the repair work in schools should be completed on time.

It was further said that the focal persons of DEO should hold a review meeting on 5th or 6th of every month for proper planning and consultation for the problems. District Monitoring Officer for Education Tariq Jamal, District Education Officers Female/Male Muhammad Amin and Shaheen Begum, representative of SDOs, SDO Building and PESCO attended the meeting.

Peshawar to be made city of flowers: Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Friday reiterated the resolve to make Peshawar the city of flowers and address all the issues including traffic problems through the involvement of stakeholders.

Addressing the members of traders and business community, he said a 25-member committee comprising representatives of traders, health, education, police, PESCO, SNGPL and line departments would suggest measures to resolve the most issue on priority basis.

He said a delegation of experts in traffic management from Punjab was invited to provide solution to traffic issues in Peshawar and a report to this effect would receive in two-day and it would be implemented to improve the traffic problems.

The mayor assured that the problems of shops in Namak Mandi would be resolve till December 6 and the agreement finalized with the traders would be implemented in letter and spirit.

He further said that in consultation with traders a plan would be chalked out for removal of encroachment within the city and a red line would be demarcated in front of every shop so that the shopkeeper may not violate its boundaries, while all the shops would be registered with the capital metropolitan government.

The mayor invited suggestions from traders and other stakeholders to make Peshawar the most beautiful city of the country.