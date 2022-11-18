Imran Khan directs Cheema to highlight Punjab govt performance

Spokesperson to Chief Minister and Punjab Government Musarat Jamshed Cheema met Chairman PTI Imran Khan at Zaman Park here today.

During the meeting, Imran Khan emphasized the need to highlight the performance of the Punjab government in the media and said that the speed with which the Punjab government has adopted public welfare projects and poor-friendly policies is commendable. The Punjab government’s initiatives have widened the scope of facilities for the common man, especially the launch of insaf and the health cards have revolutionized the lives of citizens, he added.

Musarat Cheema, who is also in charge of the public relations department, said that effective steps are being taken to transform DGPR department into a state-of-the-art institution as per the modern requirements; and for this purpose, teams of expert public relations officers, equipped with gadgets and modern communication facilities, are burning the midnight oil for building the image of the Punjab government. She added that planning is being done for the expansion and modernisation of the DGPR department. Along with this, the public relations department is also playing an effective role in solving the problems of journalists and the media industry, she added. She stated that regional and district offices of the DGPR department are being upgraded for timely delivery and proper coverage of official performance more efficiently. Genuine steps are being taken to improve the quality of life of the masses, instead of hoodwinking people with exhibitory projects of the PML-N, she maintained. Contrary to the chronic political jugglery of the N-League, actions are taken and projects are being completed on a priority that brings amenities to the doorstep of the people, she said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister and Punjab Government spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema, while talking to the media outside Zaman Park along with PTI Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib, said that 22 crore people of Pakistan have written their decision on the wall. Real freedom has become inevitable in this country; she emphasised and regretted that there Pakistan is embroiled in the quagmire of misrule and sham democracy.

Musarat Cheema said that the three demands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are the restoration of fundamental rights, supremacy of law and constitution and genuine democracy. With the assassination attempt on our leader, the real freedom movement has become more intense, she said. Now, FIR of attack on Chairman PTI Imran Khan has become the prime demand. The people demand to hold new elections and to stop the butchery of democracy, she added. Today, InShaAllah, people’s mammoth crowd will be on the roads in Rawat. The people are questioning the rulers occupying the country and the judiciary every day. She demanded that the terrorism against Haleem Adil Sheikh should be stopped. Rulers should be wise and sensible, otherwise, the decision of the people would be very heavy, concluded the spokesperson.