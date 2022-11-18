PSX loses 89 points, closes at 42,730 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 89.48 points on Friday, depicting a slight negative change of 0.21 percent, closing at 42,730.24 against 42,819.72 points on the previous day. A total of 189,283,798 shares were traded during the day as compared to 181,226,661 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs5.060 billion against Rs6.159 billion on the last trading day. As many as 334 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 121of them recorded gains and 186 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.The three top-trading companies were Unity Foods Limited with 58,795,455 shares at Rs16.72 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 14,851,768 shares at Rs1.45 per share, and Hascol Petrol with 9,850,000 shares at Rs7.88 per share.Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 76.69 per share price, closing at Rs1,230, whereas the runner-up was Premium Textile with a Rs46.65 rise in its per share price to Rs668.75. Allawasaya Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs182.41 per share closing at Rs2,249.77 followed by Reliance Cotton with a Rs47.30 decline to close at Rs625.91.