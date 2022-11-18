Small growers with 12.5 acres land to get more money for seed

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in consultation with the World Bank, has decided that the small growers holding up to 12.5 acres of land would be given seed and fertilizer, otherwise Rs 5000 per acre would be disbursed.

This emerged in a meeting with the World Bank Regional Director Mr. John Roome, who had come to inspect the procedure put in place by the provincial government for conducting a survey of the small growers and households, who lost their houses in the recent floods.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, and Mr. Abdelrazaq of the World Bank. World Bank Country Director Mr. Najy Benhassine and his team attended the meeting through a video link. The chief minister said that a survey of the small growers would be conducted so that they could be registered in the Management Information System (MIS) developed for the purpose. He said that the provincial government with the support of the federal government has decided to disburse Rs5000 per acre among the growers across the board. It may be noted that the world bank has pledged $100 million to disburse among the growers. The world bank has fixed a ceiling of small growers holding 12.5 acres of land to give them Rs5000 per acre. The CM discussed the matter with the visiting team and agreed to provide more money to the small growers so that they could purchase urea also.

The CM told the WB Regional Director that the survey jointly being conducted by the Board of Revenue and the agriculture department, which would reveal the number of small growers holding a maximum land of 12.5 acres. Another matter that came under discussion in the meeting was the construction of the houses damaged by heavy rains. The World Bank has pledged to provide Rs110 billion for the construction of the houses for which the procedure has been laid down. The CM said that as per the recommendation of the bank Peoples Housing Company has been established. The company has been provided Rs500 million to develop its system and operation.