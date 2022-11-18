28th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship 2022 to starts today

The heat is on as the 28th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship approaches, setting the stage for Pakistan biggest and best female sporting event.

Organized annually by the Karachi Women’s Swimming Association (KWSA), the competition garners attention at the national level as an excellent platform that can put Pakistan’s emerging talent on the fast track to international championships.

From the inception of this mega event, Colgate Palmolive has been committed to this cause as the principal sponsor. Palmolive takes great pride in its commitment to empowering Pakistani sportswomen with the same opportunities to compete as their male counterparts.

The 28th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship 2022 provides a platform for dedicated young girls to build their confidence in participating both at home and abroad. With numerous accolades, many of our young girl swimmers who have excelled at these events have won medals in national and international competitions, taking every opportunity to raise the national flag high and make Pakistan proud.

Open to female participants across Sindh, the 28th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship 2022 will be held on 19th – 20th November, 2022 at the Karachi Gymkhana. This year over 200 participants are expected to compete from schools, clubs and as individuals; this includes Karachi American School, Karachi Grammar School, Karachi Gymkhana, Karachi United, Mama Parsi Girls High School, Nixor College, The CAS school and City School PAF Chapter to name a few.

The Opening Ceremony will be held at 9.00a.m. on Saturday, 19th November, 2022. The medal presentation ceremony will take place on Sunday, 20th November, 2022 at 4.30 p.m. and the Chief Guest will be Sidra Iqbal.