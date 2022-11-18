Restructuring our Intellect

Nations do not operate in isolation. They need to work in unison with other nations to exchange knowledge and experience. This congenial environment fosters productivity as thoughts are exchanged and effort collaborates. Every nation’s population represents a mind – capable to plan, think and act accordingly. This asset must be preserved and facilitated to evolve. The professionals working in the corporate sector reach their designation after going through a rigorous effort combining trial and error. The children and the youth, however, wait for their turn and then pursue the same.

The educational system of Pakistan needs to embrace a forward-thinking approach. Students can gain direction from textbooks but their success as professionals depends on how much they are aware of their society. Students in BBA study textbooks written by Western authors whose concepts and examples do not pertain to the corporate or entrepreneurial work environment of Pakistan. Efforts must be made by educational institutions to impart locally developed case studies of brands that were conceptualized and materialized by Pakistani entrepreneurs.

Students require to learn from Western concepts and theories to broaden their mental horizons and to know the processes entailed. However, their thought process should be wired according to the concepts prevailing in Pakistan. A student who studied Kotler’s book of marketing which cites the example of BMW’s marketing strategy cannot apply the same to Pakistan’s automobile industry. The dynamics vary and so do the consumer’s buying power and lifestyle.

The educational system of Pakistan needs to embrace a forward-thinking approach.

There is a need to elevate the intellect of Pakistan’s youth. Definitions, concepts, and theories cannot be shoved down their throat any longer. The youth needs to broaden their mental horizon. This will not happen until they are compelled to rote learn their syllabus and reproduce it in the examinations to get grades. This will change when they are encouraged to be inquisitive and are given an amiable environment to explore.

Faculty members should facilitate the learning process. Textbooks should be read, of course, but this reliance should be limited to knowing the facts alone. The learning, however, should be achieved through reading books other than textbooks. This could be supplemented through conversation and observation. Rote learning of text brings all students under the umbrella of conformity. Every student possesses a varying set of goals, ideals, interests, talents, and plans. Educational institutes must provide students with the platform to know where they want to be instead of compelling them to reach a destination that is not their mission.

Why is it that Pakistan does not produce a greater number of scientists, architects, astronauts, athletes, sculptors, and pilots? The problem lies in the direction of our social consciousness. We need to get out of the limited viewpoint with which we see our professions.

These career choices can be counted at our fingertips – engineering, medicine, and business management. Where are our data scientists? Where are our nutritionists? Where are our astronomers? Where are our authors? It is time to restructure our intellect and let the youth embrace its future. They should be encouraged to become who they want.

The writer is a Karachi-based author, columnist, and fiction writer. He tweets @omariftikhar.