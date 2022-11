Sanam Chauhdry expresses opinion about Joyland

The former television actress Sanam Chauhdry was also not happy with Saim Sadiq’s film “Joyland” release. Sanam took to Instagram and wrote “Apne Khaliq aur Raziq ko naraz kar k, Oscar mat laein. Apni movies aur apny talent par Allah ka like lgwaein”. “Being Muslims (Umatti) hamein Fahashi nahi phelani by any means”. A couple of months ago Sanam Chauhdry left Pakistani showbiz industry and started living a spiritual livelihood. She tied knot with Somee Chohan in 2019. Sanam worked in many drama serials and with her impeccable acting skills got famous too but it was her decision to leave her well-polished career behind and pursue religious endeavours. Some of her popular dramas were “Ab dekh khuda kya krta hai”, “Ghar titli ka par”, “Meer Abru”, “Haiwaan” and many more.