Punjab Mas-Wrestling Championship to commence from Dec 3

Two days 4th Punjab Mas-wrestling championship would commence at sports complex Multan from December 3.

Sports office Multan division in collaboration with Punjab Mas-wrestling association was going to organize the mega event.

President Pakistan Mass Wrestling Federation Nawab Furqan Khan said that 10 divisions of Punjab including Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Sahiwal, Gujarat and Faisalabad will participate in the event.

He said that about 200 boys and girls athletes were participating in 14 weight categories which are boys weight categories, 60-65-70-75-80-85-90-105+105 and girls weight categories-50- 55-65-75+75 kilogrammes.

Nawab Furqan Khan further said that the youth were our asset and providing them with opportunities to engage in healthy activities to face the challenges of the future is top priority. He said that the equal positive and healthy opportunities were being extended to youth in urban and rural areas.