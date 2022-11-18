Dollar rate today, USD to PKR – 18 Nov 2022, other currencies

The local currency lost value in the interbank market on Friday, continuing the Pakistani rupee’s downward trajectory. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs222.8 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 223.33. While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was traded between Rs227.75 to Rs229.95. Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan DATE BUYING SELLING 18Nov22 PKR 222.8 PKR 223.33 Yesterday, the American currency was closed at Rs222.67. Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market: Currency Symbol Buying Selling China Yuan CNY 31.09 31.34 Euro EUR 244 246.25 Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.64 Saudi Riyal SAR 62.5 63.1 U.A.E Dirham AED 64.5 65.1 UK Pound Sterling GBP 279 281.5