Dollar rate today, USD to PKR – 18 Nov 2022, other currencies

The local currency lost value in the interbank market on Friday, continuing the Pakistani rupee’s downward trajectory.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs222.8 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 223.33.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was traded between Rs227.75 to Rs229.95.