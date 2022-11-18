Good news for Karachi electricity consumers

A decrease has been sought in the electricity prices for the K-Electric consumers on Friday.

As per official sources, two separate applications have been submitted by the K-Electric to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) seeking cut in power tariff.

A Rs9.71 per unit decrease in the electricity prices has been sought by the K-Electric in those two applications.

A Rs7.83 per unit decrease has been demanded on account of quarterly fuel cost adjustment for the months from July to September.

A Rs1.88 per unit decrease has been demanded on account of monthly fuel price adjustment for October.

From the monthly fuel cost adjustment, the K-Electric consumers will get a relief of more than Rs3.15 billion.

The Nepra will hear the applications on November 30.