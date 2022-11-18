PSX loses 164 points, closes at 42,819 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 164.03 points, a negative change of 0.38 percent, closing at 42,819.72 against 42,983.75 points on the previous day. A total of 181,226,661 shares were traded during the day as compared to 186,709,771 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.159 billion against Rs 6.663 billion on the last trading day. As many as 346 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 103 of them recorded gains and 221 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Bankislami Pak with 17,130,000 shares at Rs 13.92 per share, Unity Foods Ltd with 11,590,963 shares at Rs 17.37 per share, and Telecard Limited with 11,545,500 shares at Rs 10.19 per share. Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 80.31 per share price, closing at Rs 1153.31, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Textile with a Rs 76.85 rise in its per share price to Rs 1102.18. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 350 per share closing at Rs 9650.01 followed by Nestle Pakistan with a Rs 145 decline to close at Rs 5755.