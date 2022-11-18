Rupee extends losses against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 25 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 222.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 222.41. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 227.25 and Rs 229.5 respectively. The price of the Euro against the rupee decreased by 25 paisa to close at Rs 231.16 against the previous close of Rs 231.41. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.59, whereas an increase of Rs 1.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 265.40 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 264.34. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 07 paisa and 09 paisa to close at Rs 60.62 and Rs 59.24 respectively.