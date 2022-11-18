Govt plans to provide 5-G services in Pakistan

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Technology and Telecommunication Usman Qadri on Thursday said that the government was making all-out efforts to launch 5-G services in the country as soon as possible to facilitate the masses with modern internet facility.

Speaking on the National Assembly floor, he said that the ministry has published draft policy guidelines for 5G on 15th December, 2021 and published on its website. He said that based on the same, all stakeholders were consulted by the Ministry and PTA for market readiness in relation to 5G adoption in the country. The authority will require approximately 8 to 10 months of times after issuance of the Policy directive by the Government of Pakistan to complete the process of 5G launch in the country, he added.

Moreover, he said, business case for the launch of 5G relates more to demand and supply of the spectrum. Additionally, necessary frameworks for the capabilities of 5G services like infrastructure sharing, spectrum sharing and spectrum re-farming are under process and its completion is necessary before the launch of 5G spectrum.

Replying to a question, he said that government was making stringent efforts to ensure provision of 4-G cellular services in the far-fling areas of the country in order to facilitate the masses through internet facilities.

He said that the provision of quality 4-G services will be ensured in all areas, especially in Waziristan, Chitral, Sindh and other far-flung areas of the country, while these areas would also get benefit from 5-G services after these are launched. To a query, he said that Cellular companies are being taken on board to invest in the provision of 5-G services.

To another question, Parliamentary Secretary said the fiber lines were being laid to ensure provision of quality internet services in interior Sindh and other areas of the country for the benefit of the people.