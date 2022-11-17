Germany beat Oman in low-key final World Cup warm-up

MUSCAT: Germany squeezed past Oman 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from debutant Niclas Fuellkrug on Wednesday evening in their final friendly before the World Cup in Qatar. Werder Bremen forward Fuellkrug scored in the 80th minute in Muscat. Youssoufa Moukoko, who will turn 18 on Sunday, was included and the Borussia Dortmund youngster hit the post at the end of first-half stoppage time. Coach Hansi Flick rested regular first-teamers Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, and Thomas Mueller. Four-time champions Germany open their World Cup campaign against Japan on November 23.