IAEA’s board passes resolution criticising Iran

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation board of governors has passed a resolution criticising Iran’s lack of cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, diplomats told AFP Thursday.

The motion brought by the United States, Britain, France and Germany — but voted against by China and Russia — is the second of its kind within six months and comes amid an impasse over undeclared uranium particles found in Iran.

This is the second critical resolution this year, after one in June, on the subject of a lack of “technically credible” answers provided by Iran regarding the particles.

In the absence of progress in recent months, Washington, London, Paris and Berlin have decided to increase the pressure. The resolution underscores that it is “essential and urgent” for Iran to “act to fulfil its legal obligations”.

The IAEA has been pressing Iran to provide answers on the presence of undeclared uranium of man-made origin found at three sites in the past, including “access to locations and material”, as well as the collection of samples.